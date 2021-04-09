John R. St. John

OSWEGO — John (Bob) Robert St. John, 81, of Cayuga Street, Oswego, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Oswego, New York, he was the son of the late John St. John and Mary Florence (Benzing) St. John.
Bob graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Army in March of 1962 and achieved the rank of Sergeant, before his honorable discharge in March of 1968. He had 20 years with the Oswego County IT department.
Bob was also an active member of St. Paul’s Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Nan) St. John.
He will be missed by his children, John, David (Kerri), Mark (Jill), and Michael (Margaret); his wonderful grandchildren, Matthew, Alexander, Patrick and Shaelyn; and by his siblings, James (Patricia), and Sr. Mary Alice, CSJ.
Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Christ the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 50 E. Mohawk St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital online at shop.stjude.org or the American Heart Association, www2.heart.org.
