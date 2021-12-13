John Paul Davis, 66, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 21, 1955 in Fulton to Raymond Lee and Clara Bell Blaisdell Davis. John attended G. Ray Bodley High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a Vietnam War veteran serving in the Navy Seabees Construction Battalion. John was employed by the City of Fulton Water Department where he retired in Feb. 21, 2010 as the Water and Sewer Maintenance Leader after 31 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lilah Brown Davis; his children, Victoria (Eric) Little of Clarksville, TN, Terra (Jeremy) Cashion of Gibsonville, NC, John Davis of Fulton, Raymond (Courtney Garrett) Davis of Fulton and Michael Davis of Fulton; his siblings, Carol (Bill) Stanton of NY, Theodore (Roberta) Davis of NY, Wendy (Al) Davis of NY and Michael (Bonnie) Davis of TN; his grandchildren, Alexis, Ryan, Jamey, Paige, Silas and Davis; his five great grandchildren, Clara Bell, Lucille Grace, Autym Rose, Madilynne and Drew, Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a granddaughter, Angel Bell Collins.
Calling hours are 1 to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with services to follow at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Davis family please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com
Commented