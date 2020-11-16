John O. Flynn, 81, of Fulton, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
John was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Syracuse to the late John W. and Evelyn (O’Brien) Flynn. John had attended Syracuse Schools and earned a degree in electrical engineering attending both Onondaga Community College and Syracuse University. On Feb. 8, 1964, he married the love of his life Rose Ponichtera. Shortly after getting married, John deployed overseas while serving in the United States Army from 1963-1966, where he supported the US defense as a radar technician for Hawk missile sites.
John was employed by Niagara Mohawk where he managed their electric meter lab prior to his retirement in 1994. He and his wife Rose lived in Syracuse from 1966 to 1976 before moving to Fulton where they have remained residents. John was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and he was a member of the Goose Pond Fish and Game Club, Fine, New York. He was very artistic and leaves behind several incredible paintings which will be cherished by his loved ones for generations to come. John was also a past communicant of Holy Family Church and current member of OLPH, Minetto. His friends and family will remember John as a caring friend who could always be relied upon in good times and bad. He was a patient man, devoted husband and father who cherished his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In 2003 Mr. and Mrs. Flynn were predeceased by their son Michael Flynn and they became the loving guardians to their grandson Michael “Mikey” Flynn. Mr. Flynn is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years: Rose Flynn of Fulton, their 4 children: Anne (Peter) Allen of Oswego, New York; Susan (Lance) Allard of Florida., Barbara (Patrick) Skelly of North Carolina, Dr. James (Ivy) Flynn of Constantia, New York; his sister Gail Corless Jamesville, New York and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service with Rev. Guy Baccaro officiating will be held. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with military honors bestowed by the New York State Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be conducted 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Face masks, hand sanitizing and capacity limits will apply in adherence with New York state mandates.
