John Joseph “Gabe” Gabriel Jr.

John Joseph Gabriel Jr. “Gabe” died peacefully in his home on May 5 with his wife and daughter by his side.
Gabe was born on Dec. 3 in Buffalo New York to John Gabriel and Ruth Hollinger. He attended McKinley High School before becoming an apprentice plumber and fitter and joining U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 22. Besides his trade, athletics were Gabe’s Passion. He was a lifelong Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees and Syracuse Orange fan. Gabe was inducted in to the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame in 1983.
He accepted a position as Superintendent at Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant in the late 60s. Not long after he arrived in Oswego, he met the love of his life, Maria. He married her and ultimately became a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 73. Gabe coached the travel softball team for The Shacki Patch through the 70s and 80s while working at Nine Mile, J&K Plumbing, and Quality Plumbing. Gabe was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
A proud husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he is survived by his devoted wife of 40 plus years Maria Gabriel (Symborski) of Oswego, daughter Mackenzie Vaught (Gabriel) of Burbank, California, daughter Tamara Gabriel of Newton, Pennsylvania, son John J Gabriel III of Buffalo, grandchildren Reno Thiart, Maya Thiart, Gianna Gabriel and Jack Vaught. Also, sister Delores Kumro (Gabriel) of Lancaster New York, sister Jessie Gillette (Gabriel) of Hamburg New York, and half brother Calvin Smeltzer of Allentown Pennsylvania. As well as dozens of nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews in both Oswego and Buffalo.
Gabe is predeceased by his mother Ruth Hollinger, father John Gabriel and sisters Esther, Laurie, and Nancy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are not planned for this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Human Concerns Inc of Oswego and Golisano Children’s Hospital. Maria and Mackenzie would like to thank Dr. Carmen Bautista Dator, Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., and Oswego County Hospice for their kindness and care.
A Celebration of Gabe’s life will take place on a future date. Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
