OSWEGO — John “Jack” Woods, 87, of Oswego, died July 13, 2020.
Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Bartholomew) Woods.
Jack served in the National Guard. He worked as a customer service rep for Stony’s Auto Parts. He was a reporter for Syracuse Newspapers and also worked as Animal Control Officer for 32 years. He served as Special Deputy for the Oswego County Sheriffs Boat Patrol. He also drove tow truck for Musico’s.
He was a founder and past president of the Oswego County Press Club. A member and board of directors for the NYS Humane Assoc. and a 15 years member and past president of the NYS Animal Control Assoc. In 1984, he initiated pet therapy in all nursing homes in Oswego and Fulton.
He was a member of the Catholic Community of Blessed Trinity in Red Creek.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Velzy of Oswego; four sons, John (Cindy) Woods of Fulton, Patrick Woods of Oswego, Daniel Woods of Oswego and Charles (Cheryl) Woods of Texas; sisters Rosemary Driscoll of Syracuse and Ann Butera of New Jersey; brothers Raymond Wood and Thomas Woods of Oswego; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Christ the Good Shepherd. Please call to register at 315-343-2333. Face masks required.
Calling hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Face masks are required.
Commented