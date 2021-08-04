John ‘Jack’ Prusch, 80, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born Aug. 6, 1940, to the late J. A. and Anna Clarice Prusch. He is predeceased by his wife, Pauline ‘Polly’ Fulford Prusch.
He is survived by his third wife, Dixie Lee Covington-Prusch; his daughter, Debbi Felton and husband, Dave of Ewa Beach, HI; his stepsons, Keith Peterson and wife Ivy of Virginia Beach, Chris Peterson and wife Karen of Greensboro, NC, and Brett Peterson and daughter-in-law Annie of Barling, AK. Brother, Robert Prusch and wife Laura “Susie” of Spokane, WA; and sister, Marcie Fylstra and husband Hank of Oswego, NY. Brother-in-laws are Henry Fulford and wife Peggy of Orlando, FL and George Fulford and wife Pattie of Huntersville, NC. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Other survivors include cousins, nephews, nieces, and many dear friends.
Jack grew up in Oswego, NY before joining the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy as an Electronics Technician Senior Chief in Jan. 1984, where he continued to support the U.S. Navy by working for multiple private DOD contractor organizations. Upon his retirement, Jack enjoyed travelling, spending time with his family and friends to include weekly weekend brunches, and keeping his wits sharp with crossword puzzles and sudoku.
A service will take place on Aug. 6, 2021, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home on Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach, VA. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
