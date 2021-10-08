John 'Jack' Prior, 67, passed away unexpectedly on September 30th, 2021. Jack came to the Santa Barbara area in 1976 from Fulton, NY and created an amazing life. His quick wit and irreverent sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him.
Jack’s life was about many things, but his defining interest was MUSIC. Recently retiring after decades of work with Tacoma, Fender, and Guild guitars, Jack was preparing for his “Journey of Musical Discovery,” as he called it, to share the historical meaning of a selection of specific musical instruments and special artisans. For the past several months, Jack’s close friend Mike Senzamici has been helping Jack refurbish a 1976 GMC Birchaven Motorhome in preparation for this cross-country journey as a Gypsy Podcaster.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, William Prior and Ruth Anderson, and his sister Pat and her husband Ralph Kimball. He is survived by his sister Michele (Michelle Brown,) brothers Terry (Ken,) Paul (Linda) Anderson, nieces Robin Kimball and Jennifer Anderson, great-nephews Kristopher and Austin, and special friends Sheri and Mike Puccio.
Jack will be remembered for his welcoming smile, great sense of humor, kindness and unwavering friendship. His knowledge and love of stereos, guitars, and music are what he loved sharing with everyone he met. He will be missed by the many, many lives he touched.
In lieu of condolence flowers, donations may be made to Sarah House, Santa Barbara, on his behalf.
In consideration of COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date
Commented