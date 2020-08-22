LYNCOURT — John “Jack” Matott, 86, of Lyncourt, New York, passed away Aug. 20, 2020 at St. Camillus.
He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Mary and Edward Matott. Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and married the love of his life, Edith (Killenbec) in 1957.
Jack was an Assistant Store Manager at Dey Brothers for 20 years then proceeded to his second career at the town of Salina Highway Department. He was proud to serve his community as a 50-year member of the Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department.
Jack was a man of very strong faith, and spent a lifetime serving his church and God and passed on that faith to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Matott, and sister, MaryEllen Tesoriero.
Surviving are his wife, Edith; children, Edward, Robert (Karen), Cathy (CJ), James (Sharon), Sue and MaryLu (Dee); grandchildren, Craig, Jason, Molly (Taylor), Ben, Danielle, Sami and Shawn; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Beshures and Frances (Don) Barry; a brother, Edward (Kathy) Matott; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at St. Daniel Church, 3004 Court St., Syracuse, New York.
Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Daniel Church or Lyncourt Volunteer Fire Department.
