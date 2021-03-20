John “Jack” Kaple, 75, a resident of Oswego, formerly of Orwell, passed away March 10, 2021 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.
Jack was born April 4, 1945 in Camillus, the son of John Kaple Sr. and Maxine Cross Kaple. After graduating from APW High School in 1964, he spent the next four years serving in the United States Coast Guard on an Icebreaker, traveling to the North and South poles.
He began his commercial driving career employed by Lasor Transit Ltd in Lacona, then moved on to Centro Transportation of Oswego in 2002, retiring from there in 2017.
Jack was a proud member of the New Haven American Legion, Post No. 1532, serving as commander for one year and as adjutant thereafter.
An extremely gifted artist, Jack was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his versatility with medias including pencil, pen and ink, and paint. From a small photo, he was commissioned to paint a full wall mural for the Charpit Restaurant in Oswego — depicting the view from the owner’s house in Greece. It was extraordinary!
Jack enjoyed his music and he and Joan loved to dance. He was a talented singer and entertained friends and family with his deep base voice while accompanying himself on his 12-string guitar. He loved nature and canoeing in the Adirondacks. The activity he most enjoyed was being a member of the Oswego Valley Model Railroad Association. As an enthusiastic member, he enjoyed their meetings, the comradery and taking their layout to shows in the area. He helped with painting the intricate backdrop scenery and recently was most proud of the model Depot he created adding to the realistic and historic value of their display.
For the last nine years, his dog Pup has been his trusted friend and soulmate. They shared a remarkable bond and devotion that was palpable.
Surviving are his beloved companion of the last 50 years, Joan Waterbury of Oswego; one brother, Robert Kaple of Orwell, and two sisters, Glennys Adam's (Roger) of Geneva and Roberta Hanni (Kurt) of LaFargeville.
A private memorial service is being planned at the family’s convenience, later in the spring.
Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park St., Pulaski NY.
