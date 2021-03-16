John 'Jack' E. Lee Jr.

OSWEGO — John “Jack” Edward Lee Jr., 73, of Oswego, passed on March 13, 2021.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late John E. Sr. and June (Gagnon) Lee.
Jack served in the United States Army from 1966-1969. He was a crew leader on the 88-inch mill at Alcan, where he worked for more than 30 years. He also served as the head training officer and EMT. Jack retired from Alcan in 2006. He also volunteered for NOCA as an ambulance driver and EMT.
Jack coached many years for Oswego Minor Hockey. He was a huge Rangers hockey fan, and he loved auto racing, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his boys, Jack (Elaine) Lee and Robert (Serenity) Lee; his brothers, Lawrence (Susan) Lee and Stephen Lee; nine grandchildren, Brandie, Noah, Addison, Jack, Tommy, Jayden, Autumn, Brayden and Evangeline; great-granddaughter Harmonie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sons Richard “Richie” and Brian “Mugs” Lee.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
A service, with Father John Smegelsky, will be held at 3 p.m. and burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
