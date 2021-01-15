OSWEGO — John J. “Jack” Taber, 91, husband of Joan (DeSantis) Taber, of Oswego passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services. He had been a resident there for the last 12 months battling end stage Alzheimer’s.
Jack was born in Oswego on Dec. 18, 1929 to Ethel Taber and was the adopted son of Louis and Carrie Mayer Taber. Educated in Oswego schools, he graduated from St. Paul’s Academy and Oswego High School.
After graduating, he married his sweetheart, Joan DeSantis, before serving in the Navy as a Seabee during the Korean War.
He spent most of his adult life in Oswego raising his family and working as a carpenter on various local construction projects as a member of the International Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 747, recently earning his 65-year pin.
Jack was known to be a man of integrity in both his professional and business dealings and as a husband and father. His reputation as a homebuilder and craftsman were unparalleled. His friends knew that they could always count on him to help with whatever project they had going, and that it would be completed to perfection with him in charge.
In his later years he served as superintendent of St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s cemeteries in Oswego and was a member of the Catholic Cemeteries Superintendent’s Association.
Jack was also a longtime communicant of St. John’s Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Oswego Elks Lodge.
Upon retirement, he relocated to Zephyrhills, Florida, where he spent the next 20 years. He returned to Oswego eight years ago to be closer to family.
His goal in life was to protect and provide for his family. Nothing was more important to him than his wife, his two daughters, and later his three grandchildren. He adored his wife with whom he celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 24, 2020.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two daughters, Donna (Dante) Ascenzi of Radisson and Mary Ann (Kevin) Dice of Oswego; three grandchildren, Christine (Howard) Ascenzi Mackie, Michael (Jocelyn) Ascenzi, and Brian Dice; three great-grandchildren, Emma Mackie, Annalise Ascenzi and Samuele Ascenzi; two half-brothers, Raymond Clary and Gerry Clary; and three half-sisters, Marsha Gigon, Brenda Rodriguez and Ann Marie Vona.
He was predeceased by two half-brothers, Ronald Clary and Lawrence Clary.
Funeral services will be held at a later date when family is able to congregate once again, with burial being in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at St. Luke’s for the amazing care they provided in the final year of his life, and especially to those on the sixth floor for keeping him safe, loved and content. Also to Charlotte Starks, PA for her compassionate care not just of John, but of the entire family.
Contributions in memory of John can be made to St. Luke Foster Burden Fund, 299 E. River Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
Commented