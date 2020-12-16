OSWEGO — John J. Hogan, 83, of Oswego, passed away Friday evening Dec. 11, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation Center in Chittenango, New York.
He was born on May 1, 1937, in Bennington, Vermont and was the son of the late James Edward and Aurelia (Lollie) Rousseau Hogan.
John married the love of his life on March 23, 1963; her name is Jean Fay Plourde Hogan and they remained happily married for 57 years, until his passing.
John was a proud journeyman electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for 55 years, he was in Local 300 in Vermont and Local 328 in Oswego. John retired in 1996. John worked on the Steam Station, Nine Mile II and FitzPatrick. He was known by many in his trade.
John was honored to serve in the United States Air force. He even had an opportunity to go overseas to see some of the world. While in the Air Force, John was a Dental Intern, and would love to talk about being stationed in Morocco.
John was a devoted Catholic all of his life and was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. John and his wife were very involved in the beginning of the Lords Delight Prayer Community. He was a leader and a well-respected elder.
John was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dean Michael Barry Division 1 and a former member of the Elks and Oswego Country Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters, Linda (Patrick) Hogan Dowd of Oswego, New York, Kathleen Hogan Prisco of Folsom, California, and Coleen (Daniel) Hogan Hale of Melbourne, Florida; one son, Michael (Kerry) Hogan of Auburn, New York; two sisters, Rosemary (Ronald) Hogan Lindsey of Shaftsbury, Vermont, and Karen (Malcom) Hogan King of Montgomery, Ohio; eight grandchildren, John, Jessica, Kobe, Finley, Tucker, Teagan, Olivia and Izzy; and one great-grandchild, Jianna.
He was predeceased by his brother, James Arthur Hogan.
Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, at 240 W. First St. Oswego, New York. For those wishing to attend, please call the rectory to register, 315-343-2160. The service will be live-streamed from the funeral home's website at daincullinal.com
Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
