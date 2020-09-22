OSWEGO — John J. Dunn Jr., 90, of Oswego, passed on Sept. 20, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Glen Cove, New York, he was the son of the late John J. Sr. and Hannah (Gremelsbacker) Dunn.
John was an electrician and was employed by IBEW Local 25, Long Island. He was very proud of his involvement in the 1970’s, as an electrician, on the World Trade Center and the Alaskan Pipe Line. He moved to Oswego after retirement and remained an active member of the IBEW.
John was an avid traveler. He loved his cruises and enjoyed any opportunity to see the world. He was a volunteer for the Glen Cove Fire Department, a member of the Cape Dory Board, a supporter of the Oswego Maritime Foundation, and worked on the OMF Ontario Schooner. Mr. Dunn was also an active member of New Covenant Community Church. John enjoyed boating and fishing and tending to his gardens.
John was a special and generous man. He was loved by all who knew him, and he returned their love wholeheartedly. He will be missed deeply by many.
John is survived by his loving daughter, Cynthia (David) Proietti of Oswego; three grandchildren, Jocelyn (Jeff) Horne of Richmond, Virginia, Michelle Proietti of Montreal, and John Proietti of Detroit, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lillian (Hollman) Dunn; two sons, John Dunn III and Michael Dunn; and two brothers, Robert and Eugene Dunn.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Face masks are required.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
