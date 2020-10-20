SCRIBA — John Farella, 97, a resident of County Route 4 in the town of Scriba, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Oswego Hospital.
Mr. Farella was born in Oswego, the son of the late Santo and Gaietana “Tina” (Fragale) Farella.
He was a veteran of World War II, and served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.
Prior to his 1987 retirement, he was employed as an operator at the Nestle’s Corp. in Fulton for 38 years.
From 1949 to 1967, he was a farmer and owner of Farella Farms in the town of Scriba. He had also been a distributor for the Empire Beverage Co.
Mr. Farella bowled for many years in the Nestle’s bowling league. He also enjoyed softball, golfing and gardening.
He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Marie Geers of Oswego, and Joanne (William) Goodwin of Ocala, Florida; two sons, John (Barbara Panko) Farella of Baldwinsville, and Joseph (Geralyn) Farella of Baldwinsville; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Nicholas, Joseph, William, Jared, Justin, Marc and Rachel; five great-grandchildren, Everett, Trevor, Gianna, Stephen and Maria; a half-sister, Grace Bell; a half-brother, Sam Farella; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Grace “Edna’ (Patane) Farella, who died on Feb. 24, 2020; two brothers, Anthony Farella and Dominic Farella; and a son-in-law, Charles Geers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church in Scriba.
Burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Facemasks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Contributions in his memory can be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
