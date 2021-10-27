John E. ‘Jack’ Conley, 84 of Oswego died Sunday evening in Upstate University Medical Center.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late John and Mildred Clark Conley.
Mr. Conley was the husband of Shirley A. Kiernan Conley, they had been married 62 years.
Mr. Conley served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 and was Honorably Discharged.
He had been employed as a teacher in the Fulton School District for 33 years, retiring in 1994.
He was an avid S.U. football and basketball fan and rarely missed an Oswego State Laker Hockey game.
Mr. Conley was a graduate of Oswego State where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree and Master of Science Degree. He was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association and the Oswego County Retired Teachers Association.
He was a lifetime Communicant of St. Mary’s Church.
In addition to his wife he survived by one sister, Joan (Paul) Lavey of Oswego and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Conley was predeceased by one sister Phyllis Maniccia of Oswego.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Frida, Oct. 29, in St. Mary’s Church.Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Contributions can be made to St. Mary's Preservation Fund, 103 W. Seventh St., Oswego, NY 13126.
