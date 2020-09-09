OSWEGO — John C. Bucher, 56, of Oswego passed unexpectedly on Sept. 8, 2020 after a tragic accident.
Born in Kane, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph and Myra (Treusdell) Bucher.
John was employed by Oswego County as the Director of Facilities and Technology. He previously worked for Oswego Hospital for more than 30 years.
John loved traveling and his greatest passion was his family. He loved spending time and making memories with his family and friends.
John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary; his children, Joseph (Faith Bain-Lucey) Bucher of Rochester and Sarah Bucher of Oswego; three brothers, Thomas (MiJa) and Robert (Catherine) of Oswego and James (Kirsten) of Michigan; sister-in-law Patricia Bucher; brothers-in-law William Harrington (Leeanne) and Mark Harrington (fiancé Chrissie); his mother-in-law, Susanne Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Mary Bucher of Canton, and his brother, Donald Bucher of Oswego.
Drive up calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Nelson Funeral Home. Please enter the parking lot from Albany Street. Funeral home family and staff will direct visitors who will remain in their car.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Christ the Good Shepherd. Anyone planning to attend the funeral mass must call the church rectory at 315-343-2333 to register.
Donations can be made in John’s name, to the charity of your choice.
