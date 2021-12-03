John Buske, 66, of Oswego passed on Dec. 2, 2021.
Born and raised in Oswego, John was the son of the late Carol E. and Lucille (Hammond) Buske.
John had a passion for restoring vintage vehicles. He was also a race car enthusiast and especially loved Dale Earnhardt Jr. John loved his family and enjoyed his time spent with them.
John is survived by his sister Elene (Earl) Miner and his brothers Larry (Debbie) Buske and Alan (Pam) Buske. He also leaves behind his stepdaughter Chrissy Rice and granddaughter Hannah Rice, and several nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents and his brother Bruce.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Minetto Cemetery.
Arrangements under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
