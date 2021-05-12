OSWEGO — John B. Swenszkowski, 69, a resident of Oswego, passed away on May 11, 2021 at the University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center.
Born in Utica, New York, he was the son of Benny and Angela (Giglio) Swenszkowski and was a high school graduate
John was employed with Nine Mile in Scriba for many years.
Surviving are his three sons, Sean Swenszkowski, Dana Swenszkowski and Brian Swenszkowski; a granddaughter, Kayla Swenszkowski; three sisters, Victoria Hillenbrand, Tina Swenszkowski and Liza Grube, two nieces, Andrea Loparco and Ashley Stark; and a great-nephew, Dmarco Smith.
He was predeceased by his sister, Nikki Elias.
There are no calling hours or funeral services.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
