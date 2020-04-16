John A. Lamie Sr.

John A. Lamie Sr., 83; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney.  John was born in Hannibal, NY to the late Samuel and Hazel (Temple) Lamie.  He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy. John was past employed with General Electric, Syracuse and Truax and Hovey, Liverpool later retiring from Local #38 Painter’s Union, Oswego.  John was always a people person and a hardworking man.  He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.    John always made the people he spent time with feel like they were a part of his family.  He was described as the ultimate family man and is survived by his wife of 62 years Beverly Lamie of Seneca Hill Manor, Volney; their 3 children:  June (Tony) Barton of Fulton, Lucy (Ignazio) LoParco of Baldwinsville, NY; and John Lamie Jr., of Syracuse, NY; 6 grandchildren:  Erin (Josh) Primrose, Ryan (Hannah) Barton, Daniel and Nathan LoParco, Brittany Lamie, and Johnna (Avery Blair) Lamie; 3+ great grandchildren:  Odin, Emilie, Graham, and one expected at the end of the month; former daughter-in-law: Jane Lamie and several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  John was pre-deceased by his siblings:  Joe, Susie, Eddie, Lillian, Bob, Ted, Maggie, and George.  Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a private committal service at Hannibal Center Cemetery, Hannibal with Rev. Sandra Rude.  In the future they will have a Celebration of Life when family and friends may attend.  The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.  