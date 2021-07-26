John A. “Jack” Finch, Sr., 85, from Sterling, New York, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Rome Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was a 20-year veteran of the Syracuse Police Department and was also employed by Niagara Mohawk in Oswego until he retired.
A beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Sarah, three sons, John Jr., Bernie (Cristin), David, and one daughter, Kathy Richmond (Brian); two sisters, Marianne Loran, Massena and Grace “Bunny” DeLorio, Kirkville; two grandchildren, Neriah Finch and Joe Novak, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at the Pleasant Beach Hotel located at 14477 Fancher Ave, Fair Haven, NY 13064, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 12-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
