JoAnne Weigand, an Oswego native and current resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died unexpectedly on April 25, 2020 at the age of 68. JoAnne is survived by her husband, Alfred Weigand of Cheyenne; son Michael Weigand of Fort Collins, Colorado; brothers, William (Antonia) Kline of Caldwell, Indiana, Robert (Sylvia) Kline and Walter (Barbara) Kline of Oswego, New York and many nieces and nephews.
JoAnne was born in Oswego on March 23, 1952 to Harold and Anne Kline. She was a 1969 graduate of Oswego High School. On June 10, 1978, she married Alfred, in Oswego before moving out west. In 1981, she welcomed her loving son, who was the most important part of her life. She studied at Laramie County Community College and worked at ReStore Cheyenne Habitat before retiring in 2018.
JoAnne was a devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors visiting the mountains, rodeos and attending frontier days. She was a very giving person, an advocate for the disabled and a community volunteer. JoAnne was always thinking of others and sending the most thoughtful of gifts. She enjoyed sewing, especially quilt making and had quite the skill for it. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Those who wish may contribute to Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home (Cheyenne) and a memorial will be held when social gatherings are safe.
Commented