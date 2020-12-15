Joanne M. Thompson, 87, a former resident of the Oswego, area passed away on Dec. 7, 2020 in Lackawanna, New York.
Born in Fulton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mabel (Sellman) Bower, and was also a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.
She was a cashier at the Market Basket in Fulton after high school before becoming a homemaker.
She was a member of the Fulton Moose Club for many years and was active with various committees.
She spent her time gardening, collecting antiques and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed traveling with the Scriba Senior Citizens and went on many trips prior to moving to the Buffalo, New York, area.
Most of all, she loved being a housewife and mother, remarking many times, “My children are my life.”
Surviving are her three daughters, Deborah (James) Zych of Elma, New York, Kathleen (Scott) Froman of Walker, Michigan, and Lisa Thompson of Cheektowaga, New York; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Thompson in 1997, and son, Douglas Thompson in 1973.
Friends may call at Dowdle Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, with a service to follow the hours.
Committal services will follow at the All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Mask are required and social distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of choice.
