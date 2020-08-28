MINETTO — Joanne H. Fayette, 87, of Minetto, passed on Aug. 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Hourigan) Hunter.
Joanne was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School and went on to attend Business School in Syracuse. In October of 1957, she married her husband of 32 years, the late Edward Fayette, Sr. They raised their three children in Oswego, and worked and stayed engaged in the community as well.
Joanne proudly worked for Oswego Health for 47 years. She loved her work as a nurse’s aid, and in her later years worked in the activities department for Seneca Hill Manor.
Joanne was an avid reader and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She also enjoyed traveling with members of her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her children, two daughters, Lisa (Marcos) Martinez of Rochester and Mary Belknap of Phoenix, New York, and her son, Edward (Rachel) Fayette Jr. of Minetto; brother George (Bud) Hunter of Syracuse; sister Patricia (John) Greis of East Syracuse; six grandchildren, E. Zachary (Emily) Fayette, Morgan Fayette, Dakota Belknap, Austin Belknap, Riley Belknap and Abby Fayette; and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Elizabeth Fayette.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Edward in 1995.
Joanne’s funeral services and burial will be held privately.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for March 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne’s name to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, 44 E. Bridge St., #204B, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
