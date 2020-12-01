OSWEGO — Joanne E. Burritt, 78, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born Aug. 3, 1942 in Sackets Harbor, New York, daughter of Donald A. Sr. and Ellen E. McGrath Cronk. She graduated from Pulaski Academy & Central School and then from Crouse Irving School of Nursing.
She married the love of her life, William H. Cook, on Aug. 28, 1961, at St. John’s Church in Oswego. Following Mr. Cook’s passing, she also had marriages to Richard Rucynski and Hugh Burritt.
Joanne was a mother, grandma, nurse, secretary, real estate and life insurance agent, customer service representative, reference source “go to,” office manager and Mary Kay consultant. She retired in 1997.
She played a pivotal part in developing the Salmon Fish Hatchery, which started in Pulaski, New York. She was a Girl Scout leader and a huge leader in orchestrating events to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, among many other community fund raising events.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen E. Cronk; sons, William H. Cook Jr., David Burritt, Scott Burritt and Jamie Burritt; daughters, Suzanne Cook, Kimberly (William) Sloan, Michele Cook and Maureen (Wink) Rucynski; a brother, Donald Cronk Jr.; a sister, Katherine (Tony) Folino; five grandchildren, Zachary Sizemore, Cole W. Shurtleff, Colin Sloan, Kennedy Shurtleff and Carly Sloan; a great-grandson, Connor Sizemore; and-in-laws, Carol Cook Vescio, Cathy Cook and George L. Cook Jr.
Besides her husband William, she was predeceased by her father, Donald Sr., by her loving daughter, Katherine M. Cook.
Her motto in life was “Eat your dessert first.”
Memorial donations may be made to the K M Cookiefight, c/o Suzanne Cook, 14 Thistle Drive, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, New York.
A celebration of life service and burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery will be announced in the spring of 2021.
