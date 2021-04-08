Joanna Marie Lloyd, 92, went home to the Lord on Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1928 in Rome, New York and was the daughter of the late Peter and Theresa Maneen Grieco.
She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1946. She retired from the Rome City School District as secretary to the plant engineer. Mrs. Lloyd was also a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Church.
Joanna is survived by her daughter, Barbara Northrup of Rome; her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Peg (Nicholson) Lloyd of Oswego; her four cherished grandchildren, Cory Northrup of Albany, Andrew and Jenna Lloyd of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Emily Lloyd (Ryan McCarthy) of Syracuse, and Matthew Lloyd of Endicott; one very special great-grandson, Peter Lloyd of Doylestown; her brother and sister-in-law, Jerome and Marilyn Grieco; her brother-in-law, Joe Donofrio along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Marie Donofrio of Roseville, California, and a grandson, Christopher Northrup.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at St. John the Baptist Church in Rome.
Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Masks are required and NYS mandates will be followed.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, 134 Vanderbilt Ave., Oneida, NY 13421.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Online condolences: www.daincullinan.com.
