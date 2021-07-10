OSWEGO — Joan M. Abare, 91, a resident of Oswego, passed away on July 8, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.
Born in Erie, Pennslyvania, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Millie Bush and had attended Newcomb Schools.
She was employed with the Ox-Heart Oswego Candy Works and was an aide at the Harr-Wood Nursing Home. Joan was a sales rep for Avon for many years.
She loved to crochet, enjoyed going to the casino and playing scratch off lotto tickets.
Surviving are her six children, Nancy (Gaylord) Sawyer of Oswego, William Abare of Scriba, Cindy (Govind) Acharya of Arizona, Shirley (Dan) Brett of Scriba, Joan Abare of Oswego, and Everett (Ann) Abare of Oswego; a sister, Carol “Petey” (Bob) Perry of Fonda, New York; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Abare; son, Herbert Abare; grandchildren, Michael Abare and Chelsea Abare; five brothers, Ralph, Ted, Niles, Butch and Glenn; and three sisters, Shirley, Patty and Doris.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday from the Christ the Good Shepherd.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US
