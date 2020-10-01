PENNELLVILLE — Joan L. Fox, 85, of Pennellville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
She was born in Fulton, New York, daughter of George and Thelma Finck of Granby Center.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Fox.
She retired from Upstate Medical Center as supervisor of the Tumor Registry. She was a member of the New York State Tumor Registrars’ Association for many years and served as vice-president, treasurer, and chairman of the nominating committee at various times.
She was a member of the CNY chapter of Retired Public Employees Association, serving as secretary for many years. She enjoyed traveling and reading.
She is survived by her current husband, Gordon L. Halstead and her five children, Robert (Janice) Fox of North Syracuse, Lynn Fox of Charlotte, North Carolina; Judy Fox of Ontario, New York; Nancy (Scott) Fox of North Syracuse and Pamela (Steven) Marcinkowski of Theresa, New York; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to follow.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Center at the Upstate Medical Center, 750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Commented