Joan K. Cullen

OSWEGO — Joan Kathryn (Leland) Cullen, 87, formerly of 65 3rd Ave., of Oswego, most recently of St. Luke Health Care Facility in Oswego, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020.
Joan was born on April 15, 1933, to the late Glenn and Anna Leland (O’Leary) of Boonville, New York, and was their only child. Joan graduated from Boonville High School in 1950 and later graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1954 in Utica, New York.
After completing an internship at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, New York, Joan was hired as a registered nurse in 1955 at the Oswego Hospital where she worked for many years. Joan also worked as a supervisor at Sunrise Nursing Home in the 1990s. She loved being a nurse and felt fulfilled when helping others.
Joan was a kind-hearted soul. In 1956, she met, fell in love with, and married Francis E. “F.E.” Cullen Sr., of Oswego, predeceased November 26, 2012. They had five children.
Joan was an avid knitter and lovingly gifted her many homemade sweaters, scarves, mittens, and hats. She also enjoyed playing golf at the Oswego Country Club and treasured the many friendships she made there.
Boating was a family activity where Joan enjoyed trips on the cabin cruiser around Lake Ontario. Fairhaven was a favorite mooring spot. She was proud of her family and was a loving and caring wife and mother.
Joan is survived by three sons, Francis E. and Deborah J. (Dean) Cullen Jr. of Syracuse, Timothy J. and Jennifer (Wright) Cullen of Albany, and Daniel M. Cullen and Lorinda Fullington of Zephyrhills, Florida; two daughters, Kathleen A. Cullen of Oswego, and Elizabeth M. Cullen and Patrick O’Brien of Hillsboro, Kentucky. Grandchildren include Matthew J. Cullen of Syracuse, Gregory S. Cullen and Courtney L. Cullen (Piccirilli) of Webster, Jack Cullen of Brooklyn, Alexis Williams of Hillsboro, Monek Cullen of San Diego, California, and Nicholas Cullen of Oswego. Great-grandchildren include Brooklynn Shea Cullen and Blakely Quinn Cullen of Webster. Susan Greeney and Kristen Munger also held a special place in Joan’s heart.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a mass and prayer to commemorate Joan’s passing will be shared in the spring.
Arrangements were in charge of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
