Jerome M. Fox

SHALLOTTE, North Carolina — Jerome Michael Fox, 54, of Shallotte, passed away on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at the SECU Hospice and Life Care Center Bolivia, North Carolina.
He was born in Oswego, New York on July 24, 1966, the son of Kathleen Soper Fox of Malone, New York and the late Robert Timothy Fox.
Jerome was affiliated with Powerhouse Electric Company in Southport, a member of the Royal Order of the Moose and a member of the BPO Elks.
Surviving are his wife, Marie Baker of Shallotte; sisters, Christine Fox of Malone, Amy Fox of Fulton, New York, and Sue Potter of Syracuse, New York; a sister-in-law, Sue-Ellen Baker of Shallotte; a special niece, Kierstie Potter; and many other family members; two special family friends, Bruce Gagnier of Holden Beach, North Carolina, and Chris Ziolkowski of Southport, North Carolina; and a special pet named “Romeo.”
At the request of the family services will be private.
Online condolences: www.brunswickFuneral.com.
