A bright and shining star burnt out July 9, 20201. Jeremy Lawrence Kaylor, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, born Aug. 20, 1982, leaves behind parents Lawrence and Paula Kaylor of Fulton and Mary Coe of Jacksonville; a daughter, Paige Powell, of Georgia; two sisters, Janet Kaylor and Arianna Virgo of Illinois; brothers Ty Kaylor of Fulton and Ward Hall of Oswego; granddaughters Anna and Harleen Powell of Georgia. Jeremy was predeceased by grandparents Cloyd and Janet Kaylor and Harold and Ula Coe; brothers Kevin and Adam Kaylor; sisters Tonya Hall and Danielle Kaylor and nephew Keith Matthew Berkley. Also left missing him are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and grandmothers.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, July 31, at the Polish Home of Fulton, 153 W. 1st St. South, Fulton, New York, at 2 p.m.
