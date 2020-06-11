Jeremy D. Johnson

Jeremy David Johnson, 39, a.k.a. Jeremy William Howard, formerly of Hannibal passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He was born Aug. 25, 1980 to Sheila Samson.
He is survived by his mother, one son, one daughter, one brother, six sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Jeremy will be coming home soon, and a small gathering will be held at the home of Natalie Wolfe, in Hannibal, on June 27, 2020 to remember him, which will be officiated by Pastor Melody Rudd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local homeless shelter.
As a family we would also like to mention Jennifer Lynn Kinzie who worked very hard to make sure he came home to the family that loved him.
