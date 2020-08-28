Jeffrey M. Thomas

ATLANTA, GA — Jeffrey Michael Thomas, 52, left us on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. A native of Oswego, New York, Jeff graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego with a degree in Music Performance, Public Relations, and Information Science. Jeff was employed by the AT&T Corporation as a Technology Solutions Manager. He lived and worked in Orlando for many years before relocating to Atlanta.
Known and loved for his sharp wit, gregarious nature and love for life, Jeff collected admirers everywhere he went and considered himself truly fortunate thanks to the many relationships he embraced with friends, family, and colleagues. His sense of humor was a constant source of entertainment to those who could decipher his cleverness and a confounding source of wonder for everyone else. His enduring love for music and performance culminated in his participation as a member of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, an association that brought him much joy, and one of which he was extremely proud.
His kindness of heart and consideration for others were a cornerstone of his life and were demonstrated through countless thoughtful acts into which he poured his energy and creative talents - acts that were most often a result of his constant desire to deliver a special gift or experience to one of the many people he cherished or even total strangers.
Jeff was predeceased by his mother, Alice Blum, his brother Peter J. Thomas, his stepfather Jerry Blum, and his father William F. Thomas. His exuberant laughter and loving heart will be missed by his surviving family members including his sisters Sandra Thomas and Kayleen Thomas, brothers Steven (Marianne) Thomas, David (Anne) Thomas and Gregory (Kelly) Thomas, sister-in-law Patti Thomas, as well as his many extended family members and expansive chosen family of friends.
Memorial celebrations of Jeffrey’s life will be scheduled at a later date in both Atlanta, Georgia and Oswego, New York.
For those who wish to commemorate his life, the family suggests a donation in Jeffrey’s name to the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus at www.voicesofnote.org/agmc/ or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/ as an honor to his beloved mother.
