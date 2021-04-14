WEST MONROE — Jeffrey H. Bruce, 48, of West Monroe, New York, passed away April 10, 2021 as a result of a motor vehicle accident in the town of Constantia.
He was born July 19, 1972 in Oswego, New York, a son of Charles and Valerie Shipp Bruce and was a 1989 graduate of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central Schools.
Jeffrey was initiated as a member of the I.B.E.W in 1997 following his first year apprenticeship in 1996. He was currently vice president of Bruce Electric, Syracuse, New York. He also taught apprenticeship school for Local I.B.E.W. Local No. 43 JACT for numerous years.
Jeffrey enjoyed four wheeling, camping, riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling. He was a member of the Vanderbilt Snowmobile Club, played football in high school and was a Pittsburg Steelers fan.
Surviving are his son, Robert Bruce, currently serving with the United States Navy in Virginia; his father, Charles and Darlene Bruce of Osceola, New York; his mother, Valerie Bruce, and sister, Melanie Bruce, both of North Carolina; a step-sister, Jessica Metott of Williamstown, New York; a grandson, Daniel Bruce of Cicero, New York; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, co-workers and friends.
He was predeceased by a step-brother, Joseph C. Metott; paternal grandparents, Ruth and Charles W. Bruce; and maternal grandparents, Hobby Shipp and Erma Costello.
Calling Hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main St., Camden, New York. Masks and social distancing apply.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown.
Online condolences: www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
