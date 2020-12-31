OSWEGO — Jeffrey D. King, 61, of Oswego Town, passed away suddenly at home on Dec. 24, 2020.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, a son to Daniel J. and Margaret K. King. He graduated from OCC and worked as a respiratory therapist for 34 years.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed coaching and watching soccer. He went to Heaven a beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend.
He spent many hours enjoying his grandchildren, Cameron and Remi King.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane (Fowler) King; sons, Ryan and Brett (Sara) King; sister, Cheryl King of Rochester, New York; brother, Alan King of Conway, Pennsylvania; nephew, Collin Lafayette; nieces, Kaitlin Lafayette, Chelsea (Andy) Elchas, and grandniece, Kennedy Elchas, all of Rochester, New York.
He left this world with a full heart.
There will be no services at his request.
James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
