Jeffrey A. Lytle, 55, of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2021. Born and raised in Oswego, Jeffrey was the son of the late Thomas and Patricia (Hibbert) Lytle. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 12 - 1 p.m. with a short service to follow. Burial will take place in Peck Cemetery, Scriba. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
