OSWEGO — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Jeannette B. Woods on Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at Crouse Hospital.
Jeannette was 90 at the time of her passing. She was the daughter of the late William and Blanche St. Onge.
Jeannette spent most of her life as a homemaker. In her younger days, she enjoyed bingo and hunting with her husband. She took great pride in her grandchildren. She was a member of the American Legion in Cato, New York. She loved watching the NFL and Lifetime Christmas movies.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James H. Woods. She was also predeceased by three brothers, William St. Onge of Youngstown, New York, Leo St. Onge and Victor St. Onge of Fulton, New York; and a sister, Rita Heppell of Bath, Maine.
Jeannette is survived by two daughters, Jacquelyn (Phillip) Irland of Oswego, and Janet (Phillip) Kelly of Minetto; one son, James (Lisa) Woods of Etowah, Tennessee; three grandsons, Shawn McAnulty of Ten Mile, Tennessee, Robert McAnulty of Oswego, New York, and Phillip Kelly of Minetto; two granddaughters, Carrie Kelly of Oswego, and Sara Woods of Tennessee; and four great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, she made an anatomical gift to University Hospital in Syracuse.
There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented