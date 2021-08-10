Mrs. Jeanne Marshall Hinrichs, 76, a longtime resident of East River Road in Oswego, passed away June 21, 2021 in Edmonds, WA. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roger; her children Keith (and wife Amy of Natick, MA), Renee (and husband Charles Farr of Mill Creek, WA), Mark (and wife Maya of Switzerland), and Peter (of Ithaca, NY); her twelve grandchildren (Caroline, Samuel, Joel, Ezekiel, Alyssa, Katie, Lucas, Shem, Lea, Jerome, Odin, and Naomi); and her sisters Dianne Edmonds and Christine Torkelson.
Jeanne Elsie Marshall was born December 21, 1944 to Roland and Lausanne Marshall. They stayed with the Marshall family in Lexington, MA while Roland flew for the U.S. Navy during World War II. When Roland returned, they moved to Campton, NH where Jeanne’s sisters Dianne and Christine were born. When Roland was called back to active duty, the family moved with him to Corpus Christie, TX, Hutchinson, KS, Barbers Point, HI, Mountain View, CA, Norfolk, VA and Arlington Heights, IL.
Jeanne graduated Arlington High School and began attending the University of Washington in 1963. There she began dating Roger Albert Hinrichs in his first year of PhD studies. In 1966, Jeanne spent a summer in Guatemala instructing new mothers in nutrition and lactation. Roger and Jeanne were married on March 18, 1967 at the University Presbyterian Church in Seattle.
Soon after, Jeanne graduated with a B.A. in Home Economics. They moved to East Lansing for Roger’s post-doc at Michigan State University. Their children Keith and Renee were born there.
They arrived in Oswego, NY in 1972 where Roger was a physics professor at SUNY Oswego. They lived on East 4th and East 3rd streets, where son Mark was born, before settling on East River Road in 1978. Son Peter was born shortly after. Jeanne’s love and nurture made their house a home. Jeanne was known for her excellent cooking, sewing and hospitality.
Jeanne stayed involved in her community. She was a leader in La Leche League. She helped start and lead a 4-H chapter for middle school. Jeanne was very active in the Oswego Alliance Church, where she taught Sunday school, lead women’s Bible study, mentored young women, and was library administrator. Jeanne quilted with the Snowbelt Quilters. She earned a Master’s in Literacy Education from SUNY Oswego and tutored middle and high school students.
When Roger retired from SUNY Oswego in 2006, they moved to Seattle where Jeanne’s parents, sisters and daughter lived. Jeanne was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2009 at the age of 64. Roger cared for her at their home until 2018 when she moved into long term care. After a stroke, Jeanne went to be with the Lord on the morning of June 21, 2021.
A celebration of life was held with family and friends. Jeanne’s ashes will be interned at Holy Rood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. If you wish to offer condolences or share memories, please email privateoptics@yahoo.com for Roger’s address.
