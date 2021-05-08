Jeanne G. Stone, 94, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021 at St. Luke’s Care Facility, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert P. Stone, daughters Mary Kay Stone, Peg Stone, Jeanne (Chris) Rotunno, Maureen Stone and Amy-Marie (Paul) Lear, and daughter-in-law Nancy Stone; grandchildren Nate (Leslie) Rotunno and Jake (Ashley) Rotunno, Tori Stewart, Erica Stone, Andrea (Chris) Enright, Marissa Stone and Dan Stone; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Lyra and Orson; sister-in-law Rita (William) Stone; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons John and Joseph, her parents John A. Gagnier and Dora May Patnode Gagnier; siblings Marie and Harold Damour, Doris and Art Premo, Francis and Mary Gagnier, Gerald and Kay Gagnier, Ruth and Herman Whalen, Vivian Gledhill; in-laws Irene and Ed Dziura, Tom and Karolyn Stone, and Bill Stone and son-in-law Dick Taylor.
Jeanne was born in Churubusco, New York, and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Malone and the College of New Rochelle. She was an elementary teacher in Gloversville where she met her husband Bob, whom she married in August 1950.
Jeanne was accomplished at many things and strove for perfection in every detail. She loved to bake and created whimsical decorative cakes for her children’s and grandchildren’s birthdays. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. As an active member of the Oswego Home Bureau, she made and taught hundreds of craft projects; she could create magic from ordinary items.
Jeanne was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St Mary’s Church. Her beautiful voice and ability to harmonize contributed to a community chorus as well as many family events.
She will be remembered for her warm hugs and unfailingly gracious disposition.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10 at St. Mary’s Church.
There will be no calling hours.
The family would like to thank all of the aides who took such great care of Jeanne and made it possible for her to stay in her home for so long.
Contributions can be made to Human Concerns of Oswego or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
