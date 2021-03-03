Jeanette A. Raby

TOM’S RIVER, N.J. — Jeanette A. (Crouch) Raby, 1963-2021, passed away Feb. 25, 2021 from COVID-19.
Jeanette was an Oswego High graduate, and was also a graduate of SUNY Oswego, Class of 1988, with an AB in Philosophy.
She coached soccer and was a Boy Scout leader worked and worked as a camp counselor and water front director at Oswego county Camp Hollis.
Jeanette worked for Holtec International at Oyster Creek, New Jersey, as a radiation protection supervisor.
Jeanette loved the sun and water of Oak Island, North Carolina.
She is survived by her husband, Micheal Raby, and sons, Cortland M. (Ashley Ann) Raby and son Ezra Raymond Raby of Tom’s River; her parents, Jeanette L. (Anthony) Crouch of Oswego and Raymond Charles Crouch Sr. of Fulton; her sisters, Ruth L. (Crouch) Muncy of North Carolina and Cynthia L. (Michael A.) Bouffard of Oswego; and two brothers, Timothy A. Crouch of Tom’s River and Raymond C. Crouch of Vermilion, New York. She will be deeply missed by many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Contributions may be made to Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, 1 Humane Way, Forked River NJ 08731.
RIP Scooter.
Commented