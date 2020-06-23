Jean M. Parker

SCRIBA — Jean M. (Burnham) Parker, 66, a resident of county Route 1 in the town of Scriba, passed away Tuesday in Syracuse.
Jean was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Glenn and Barbara (Card) Burnham. She was a life resident of the area.
She was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School and of SUNY-Plattsburgh.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Home and Careers teacher at the Oswego Middle School.
Jean was a lover of dachshunds, and cared for many of them over the years.
She was the wife of the late Douglas Parker, who died in 2019.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Kosbob of Oswego; a nephew, Gregory Kosbob of Oswego; a niece, Rebecca (Kevin) Oakley of Oswego; a great-nephew, Lucas Oakley; and a great-niece, Kinley Oakley.
Services will be private.
There are no calling hours.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
