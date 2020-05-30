Jaqueline P. Ponzi

Jaqueline Pearl Ponzi, 90, passed away on May 26, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born on April 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (France) Nearbin.
Jaqueline will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Joseph (Kathy) Ponzi and Michael Ponzi; her sister Gladys Woodard; her granddaughters Amy Ponzi-Pelow, Gina Ponzi, Kelly Ponzi and Maria (Nick) Conaway; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jaqueline’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, crossword and word search puzzles, playing cards and was renowned for her cooking.
Jaqueline was predeceased by her son Albert (Butch) Ponzi, her great-grandson Zachary Verdoliva, and sisters Betty Miller, Shirley Thompson, Joan Greeney, Mary Gioia, Sally Mattot and Bonnie McRae.
Due to current conditions, graveside burial services will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are in the care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral home.
