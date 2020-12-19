FULTON — Janet Leigh Denniston, 62, of Fulton, passed on Dec. 16, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Dedyck and Jane Peckham Abraham of Oswego.
Janet grew up in the Minetto area until 1986, when she married her husband, George C. Denniston III, and moved to Fulton. Janet was employed, most recently, by Fulton Price Chopper Market. Prior to that, she worked at Oswego Industries of Fulton, Tops Food Market in Fulton, and also the Fulton Animal Hospital.
Janet loved attending the New York State Fair, had a vast collection of movies and DVD’s, and enjoyed going to the Regional Market, yard and garage sales.
Janet is survived by her loving husband George, her mother Jane Abraham, several aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews, and her cats Bandit, Cuddles, and Pumpkin.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2021.
Burial will take place in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
