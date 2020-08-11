Jane R. Pauldine

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.