HANNIBAL — Jane L. Spicer, 88, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
She was born in 1932 in Oswego, a daughter to the late Leon and Rachael Benedict Darling.
Jane attended the Hannibal United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Prior Stock American Legion Auxiliary and Elderberries Senior Group.
Jane retired after 28 years from Smurfit-Stone in Fulton.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Spicer; son, Lyle Fuller; brother, Ernest Darling and son-in-law, Stanley Lyttle.
Jane is survived by two daughters, Cindy Fuller of Washington and Terry Lyttle of Hannibal; two grandchildren, Dana (Tom) McIntyre of Hannibal and Randy (Amanda) Lyttle of Sodus and three great-grandchildren, Kayden and Hunter McIntyre and Waylon Lyttle.
A graveside service will take place in the spring at Hannibal Village Cemetery.
Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.
