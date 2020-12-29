Jane L. (Tompkins) Drice, 92, of Fulton, formerly of Cato, passed away Dec. 18, 2020, at Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Hannibal, daughter of the late George Tompkins and Edith Showers Tompkins. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Wellington Drice.
Jane was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield and worked previously at the Cato Show Print and Seal Right, retiring at the age of 65.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Becky; granddaughter Julie; and great-grandchildren, Kristopher and Adabelle; along with sister in-law Norma Tompkins and the Revett nieces and nephews.
Jane’s wishes were to express a sincere thank you to the family of Chuck and Victoria Lunkenheimer, for their many years of friendship, kindness, support and exceptional care.
Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.
Services and burial will be private, with a spring burial at White Cemetery in Ira.
For those wishing to make contributions in Jane’s name they may do so to the Ira Fire Department, 12591 NY-176, Cato, NY 13033 or the Oswego Hospital Foundation, 110 W. 6th St., Oswego, NY 13126; or to foundation@oswegohealth.org, in honor to the 4th floor Nurses and Doctors that provide exceptional care in Jane’s last moments.
