Jane Buske

Jane Shambo Buske, 87, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021 in Colima, Mexico with her devoted husband by her side. Her loss will be felt by many.
Jane was a graduate of Oswego High School. She met the love of her life, Walter Buske, in 1955. Together they spent 65 years with wonderful adventures that included starting their own businesses and traveling the USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Asia, South America and Africa. They have spent the last several years of retirement mostly in Manzanillo, Mexico, in their villa overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Jane will be remembered for her fun-loving, outgoing personality and skill in making new friends. She was a wonderful cook and loved to host parties. Whenever there was music, she could be found dancing the night away. She enjoyed taking on new challenges including studying psychology at Marietta College in Ohio and piloting her own airplane.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, John and Helena Shambo.
She will be forever missed by her husband, Walter, beloved daughter, Lynn (Ted, deceased) Curtis of Florida, cherished granddaughter, Natasha (Vito) Stallone and adored great-grandchildren Olivia, Audrina, Lorenzo and Ava of Florida. She leaves behind her sister, Ann Casey of Fulton, New York; brothers, Richard (Mary) and Stanley (Becky) Shambo, all of Oswego; sister-in-law Elaine Reily; and brother-in-law Wayne Buske.
A memorial service will be held in Oswego upon the forthcoming visit of Walter to Oswego.
