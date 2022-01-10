Jan E. Clark, 71, of Oswego, NY; passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She was born on October 28, 1950 in Oswego, NY to the late Frank and Betty Vault Nizolek.
Jan was a graduate of Oswego High School and went on to graduate from the Continental School of Beauty in Syracuse, NY. She worked as a Hair Stylist in Oswego, NY for over 50 years. She started her career with Raymond Edwards, before transitioning to Dominicks, House of Joyce, and then Liz’s Place, before opening her own hair studio called Jan’s House of Hair.
She was passionate about spending time with her family. She loved the Holiday seasons and enjoyed hosting get togethers for family and friends at her house in Scriba, NY. Over the years, Jan could often be found in the local community with her husband, mother and sisters shopping, going to local restaurants or local events. She lived in Oswego County her entire life to include, Oswego, NY, Mexico, NY and Scriba, NY.
Jan is survived by her husband of 49 years, James W. Clark; her two sons, Christopher James (Wendy) Clark and Shawn Michael Clark; two grandchildren, Tyler C. Clark and Caroline L. Clark; three siblings, Judy Buske, David (Terry) Nizolek and Denise (Chuck) Phillips; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her sister, Sally Boak. She was also pre-deceased by niece, Traci (Buske) Aikens.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Spring Interment will be in Mexico Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.