BATAVIA — James V. Lewis, 83, of Batavia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence.
Mr. Lewis was born Nov. 13, 1936 in Oswego, a son of the late James Lewis and Nettie (Murray) Lewis.
He was a member of Ascension Parish — Sacred Heart Church, where he served as an Eucharistic Minister. He was a former member and Eucharistic Minister at Resurrection Parish.
Mr. Lewis retired after 20 years in the United States Navy as a lieutenant commander and was a longtime teacher in the Batavia City Schools.
He was a member of the Batavia Lions Club, Knights of Columbus Council 325, 4th Degree Assemble Knights of Columbus Council 755, Batavia Teachers Union, Genesee County Retired Teachers Association, and former town of Batavia councilman.
James was the husband of the late Jean Anne (Spath) Lewis, who passed away in 2010.
He is survived by his children, Kelli (Ricky) Falker of Florida, Heather (Frank) Markowski of Batavia, Christopher (Angie) Lewis of Maryland, and Patrick (Susan) Lewis of Arizona; a brother, Edward (late Bonnie) Lewis of Hannibal; a sister, Christine Clancy of Clay; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Parish for the immediate family.
Mr. Lewis will be entombed in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum in Batavia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesee Cancer Assistance, 127 North St., Batavia, NY 14020.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.
Online condolences:
Commented