It is with great sadness that the family of James Thomas Wahrendorf announces his passing on Sept. 10, 2021.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Patty, who was his high school sweetheart.
He is also survived by his three beautiful daughters: Lindsay (Jeff) York, Lauren (Rob) Hill, and Leslie Wahrendorf (fiance’ Zane Behrend), his much loved grandchildren: Evan York, Ella York, and Logan Hill, and his close-knit loving siblings: Thomas Wahrendorf, Charlene O’Neil, and Josephine Wahrendorf.Jim was predeceased by his parents: Thomas and Josephine Wahrendorf.
Born in October of 1957, Jim graduated from Oswego High School in 1975. He worked for many years as the manager of the auto parts department at Auto Nation of Tampa Bay Florida. He was also chief of the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department. He was a lifelong, passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers football team. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service to celebrate James’ life will be held Nov. 4, 2021 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
