GREECE — James Reynolds, 91, died April 15, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Longbine Reynolds; sons, Jim (Wendy), John (Rhonda), Jeff (Denise) Reynolds; grandchildren, Bryan (Stacy), Andrew (Lauren), Lauren (Dan) Grimes, Jordan, Martha, Emma, Blake; great-grandchildren, Alex, Jaxon, Emily, Noah, Brielle, Olivia; sister, Sharon (Bill) Sincavage.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Ronald (Gloria), Jack (Barb), June (Don) DeLapp, Carol Ann (Joe) Quinn, and Mary (Mike) Parker.
Jim was born in Oswego, New York.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country in the Korean War.
He graduated from RIT in 1958 and University of Illinois with a master’s degree, before embarking on a 37-year career as a member of the RIT faculty instructing in the field of Electrical Engineering during which he authored a textbook and touched the lives of thousands of students.
He was an avid bowler, golfer and sports fan into his 90’s. Grandpa was a beloved patriarch who adored his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jim’s visitation was held April 20 at Vay-Schleich & Meeson, 1075 Long Pond Road. His funeral mass was celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at St. Lawrence Church, 1000 N. Greece Road.
Interment, Grove Place Cemetery, Chili, New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.
Online condolences: www.meesonfamily.com
